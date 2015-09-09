British Airways plane catches fire in Las Vegas, two minor injuries

Sept 8 (Reuters) - A British Airways plane caught fire at an airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, but the flames were extinguished and just two people among the 159 passengers and 13 crew onboard suffered minor injuries, McCarran International Airport said on Twitter.

Pictures from the scene showed flight 2276, bound for London Gatwick, engulfed in flames and thick black smoke after an aborted takeoff. McCarran International said the fire had been put out, and that flight operations continue on its three other runways. It said two people were transported with minor injuries.