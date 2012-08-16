Moody's cuts North Las Vegas, Nevada to Baa2

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service late on Wednesday said it cut North Las Vegas, Nevada’s limited general obligation bond rating to Baa2 from A3 and assigned a negative outlook to the city.

The rating action affects about $451.3 million of debt.

The downgrade reflects fiscal challenges which resulted in the city declaring a state of emergency on June 1, a weak general fund balance and a high debt burden, according to a statement by the rating agency

Moody’s said the negative outlook reflects its view that the city’s financial performance will remain challenged over the medium-term. It also “anticipates a slow recovery in both the local housing market and metro economy will continue to weigh on the city’s excise and property tax revenues which remain well below pre-recession levels.”