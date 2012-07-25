FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Las Vegas Sands Q2 earnings fall, missing Wall Street view
July 25, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Las Vegas Sands Q2 earnings fall, missing Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 25 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp’s second-quarter earnings declined, missing Wall Street forecasts, on slower growth from the casino operator’s Asian properties.

Las Vegas Sands reported a profit of $240.6 million, down from $367.6 million a year earlier. Per-share earnings fell to 29 cents from 45 cents last year.

Net revenue rose to $2.6 billion from $2.3 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $2.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

