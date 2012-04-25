FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands profit beats estimates
April 25, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.70 vs est $0.60

* Q1 rev rises 31 pct to $2.76 bln vs est. $2.62 bln

April 25 (Reuters) - Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp’s first-quarter profit more than doubled, beating Wall Street estimates, helped by increased revenue from Asia.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $498.9 million, or 61 cents a share, from $228.2 million, or 28 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents a share.

Net revenue increased 31 percent to $2.76 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 60 cents a share on revenue of $2.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for Sands China Ltd jumped 25 percent to $1.45 billion.

Las Vegas Sands shares closed at $58.78 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

