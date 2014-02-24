Sands CEO says will spend "whatever it takes" for Japan casino

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson said on Monday his company was willing to spend “whatever it takes” to set up a casino project in Japan.

Las Vegas Sands is considered a strong candidate to win a license in Japan, should the country open its market to casino gambling, in large part due to the success of its resort in Singapore which has served as a model for Japanese lawmakers.

But with every major global operator targeting Japan, competition is sure to be fierce. U.S.-based MGM Resorts International, Malaysia’s Genting Bhd and Macau-based Melco Crown Entertainment are among those also pushing hard for a crack at the market.