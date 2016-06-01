FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. billionaire Adelson's Macau casino says settles with former CEO
June 1, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

U.S. billionaire Adelson's Macau casino says settles with former CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - Sands China Ltd, the Macau casino company controlled by U.S. billionaire and prominent Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, said it has settled with a former chief executive, bringing an end to a near six-year legal battle.

Steve Jacobs, who led Sands' Macau operations from 2009 to 2010, sued Sands' parent Las Vegas Sands Corp in 2010 for breach of contract and wrongful termination, claiming he was fired in retaliation for complaining about its activities.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday, Sands said a comprehensive and confidential settlement had been reached in which Jacobs dismissed all claims.

Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
