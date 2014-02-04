FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2013 results (Jan 29)
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Jan. 29 brief to remove reference in 6th bullet to company increasing dividend by 40 percent. The increase was over the fourth quarter of 2012 and not third quarter of 2013) Jan 29 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp : * Reports fourth quarter and full year 2013 results * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.70 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $3.66 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.71 billion * Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87 * Quarterly dividend $0.35 per share * Says total net revenues for Sands China Ltd. increased 28.4% to $2.53 billion in the fourth quarter of 2013 * Says rolling chip volume reflected strong growth of 72.7% and reached $17.57 billion for the quarter * Adjusted property EBITDA for Sands China Ltd. increased 34.9% to $836.4 million in the fourth quarter * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

