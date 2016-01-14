LATAM Airlines ink agreements to deepen ties with British, American

SANTIAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chile-headquartered LATAM Airlines said on Thursday that it has inked separate business agreements to deepen its ties with American Airlines Group Inc and IAG’s British Airlines and Iberia, members of the Oneworld Alliance.

“Throughout the implementation of the agreements, each airline will continue to operate independently and maintain control of their respective operations. These agreements will not cause any changes to the ownership or administration of the airlines,” the company said in a statement.