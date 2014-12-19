FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latam Airlines' TAM plans $4.1 bln fleet investment through 2018
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Latam Airlines' TAM plans $4.1 bln fleet investment through 2018

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Latam Airlines Group SA’s Brazilian unit TAM plans to spend 11 billion reais ($4.13 billion) in the purchase of 50 new planes through 2018, executives at the unit said on Friday.

Marco Bologna, president of TAM SA, as the unit is known, also said at an event in São Paulo that the company is in advanced talks with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA for a firm order of 18 planes and the option to buy another 12 aircraft.

The company also maintained guidance for available seat growth next year unchanged, Bologna said. (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

