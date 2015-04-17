Latam Airlines eyes Brazil hub to bring $1.5 bln in capex

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Latam Airlines Group SA is studying a new hub in northeast Brazil that would contribute to $1.5 billion in investments in the country, Claudia Sender, the chief executive of local unit TAM, told journalists on Friday.

Latam Airlines said separately in a securities filing that the initiative would not increase the group’s overall capital spending or fleet expansion plans. (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing and additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)