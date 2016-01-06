LATAM Airlines sees Brazil capacity down 6-9 pct in 2016

BRASILIA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group SA , Latin America’s largest airline, said on Wednesday it expects capacity in the Brazilian market will fall between 6 percent and 9 percent in 2016.

In a filing with Brazil’s security regulator, the company said its operating margin will likely be between 4.5 and 6.5 percent this year.

LATAM Airlines was formed in 2012 through the merger of the biggest airlines in Chile and Brazil. (Reporting by Sao Paulo newsroom; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)