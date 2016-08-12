FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
LATAM Airlines says has seen recent signs of 'timid' Brazil recovery
August 12, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

LATAM Airlines says has seen recent signs of 'timid' Brazil recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines , Latin America's largest carrier, said that while its key Brazil market remained sluggish, it had seen some "timid" signs of recovery in recent weeks for international flights.

"With respect to international, we are still seeing weakness in Brazil, though in the last weeks the trend is starting to change," said planning and network Vice President Roberto Alvo on a call with investors on Friday, following first-half results.

"But it is still a long way to go to get back to pre-crisis levels." (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

