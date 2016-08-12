LATAM Airlines says has seen recent signs of 'timid' Brazil recovery

SANTIAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines , Latin America's largest carrier, said that while its key Brazil market remained sluggish, it had seen some "timid" signs of recovery in recent weeks for international flights.

"With respect to international, we are still seeing weakness in Brazil, though in the last weeks the trend is starting to change," said planning and network Vice President Roberto Alvo on a call with investors on Friday, following first-half results.

"But it is still a long way to go to get back to pre-crisis levels." (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)