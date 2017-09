SANTIAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, Latin America’s largest airline, reported on Tuesday a net loss of $109.8 million for full-year 2014, compared to a net loss of $281.1 million in 2013.

The carrier beat market expectations of a net loss of $164 million, according to a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)