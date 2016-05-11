FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LATAM Airlines reports swing to profit as costs fall
May 11, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

LATAM Airlines reports swing to profit as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines , Latin America’s largest airline, reported a swing to profit in the first quarter, broadly in line with expectations, as its costs fell and currency headwinds eased.

The company, which was formed in the 2012 merger of Chile’s LAN and Brazil’s TAM, said net income was $102 million in the three months to end-March.

That compared to a Reuters forecast for a profit of $97 million. It made a loss of $40 million in the same period last year. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Bill Rigby)

