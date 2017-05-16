FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LATAM Airlines posts $66 million Q1 profit, slightly below forecast
May 16, 2017 / 12:07 AM / 3 months ago

LATAM Airlines posts $66 million Q1 profit, slightly below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 15 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest airline, reported a slightly smaller profit than expected in the first quarter, as local currency appreciation and inflation raised costs, the company reported on Monday.

The airline, which was formed via a 2012 tie-up of Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM, said net income was $66 million in the three months to end-March, lower than a Reuters forecast for a $71.9 million profit. That represented a fall in net income from the first quarter of 2016, when the company reported a profit of $102 million. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

