LATAM Airlines posts $66 million Q1 profit, slightly below forecast

SANTIAGO, May 15 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest airline, reported a slightly smaller profit than expected in the first quarter, as local currency appreciation and inflation raised costs, the company reported on Monday.

The airline, which was formed via a 2012 tie-up of Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM, said net income was $66 million in the three months to end-March, lower than a Reuters forecast for a $71.9 million profit. That represented a fall in net income from the first quarter of 2016, when the company reported a profit of $102 million. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)