a year ago
Brazil's Amaro family sells 6.47 pct of LATAM Airlines
September 23, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Amaro family sells 6.47 pct of LATAM Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Amaro family, one of the main controllers of LATAM Airlines, sold a 6.47 percent in the regional carrier on Friday on the Santiago stock exchange for some $296 million.

Chile's Cueto family, the majority stakeholders in LATAM had previously agreed to purchase the shares sold by the Amaros.

On Thursday, the Amaros and Cueto families agreed to modify their ownership structure in Latin America's largest airline in order to keep control of the company before Qatar Airways buys a stake. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
