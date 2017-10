SANTIAGO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Newly created LATAM Airlines Group said on Tuesday its passenger traffic rose 10 percent in December and 7.8 percent for all of 2012, both year-on-year.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America’s largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN’s recent takeover of Brazil’s TAM.

In December, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic rose 10.5 percent while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic increased 10.6 percent.