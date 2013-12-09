FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LATAM Airlines' November passenger traffic slips 0.6 percent
December 9, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

LATAM Airlines' November passenger traffic slips 0.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Latin America’s largest carrier, LATAM Airlines , said on Monday that total passenger traffic decreased 0.6 percent in November from the previous year.

The company was formed in 2012 from the tie-up of Chile’s flagship LAN and Brazilian airline TAM.

In November, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic slipped 5.9 percent, while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic rose 8.9 percent, the carrier said in a statement.

LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

International passenger traffic grew 0.3 percent, while cargo traffic fell 2.3 percent.

