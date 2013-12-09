FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LATAM Airlines' Nov passenger traffic slips 0.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-LATAM Airlines' Nov passenger traffic slips 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Latin America’s largest carrier, LATAM Airlines , on Monday said that total passenger traffic slipped in November from the previous year, noting capacity cuts.

In November, overall passenger traffic slipped 0.6 percent as capacity fell 4.9 percent, led by Brazil, where domestic passenger traffic was down 5.9 percent and capacity fell 6.5 percent.

The company, formed in 2012 from the tie-up of Chile’s flagship LAN and Brazilian airline TAM, has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

The company has been cutting capacity in Brazil to boost efficiency and shore up margins, and with the reductions, the planes have been flying closer to full capacity.

Load factor - a measure of how full planes are - rose 3.6 percentage points to 82.6 percent in its overall passenger operations. In Brazil load factor increased 0.5 percentage points to 81.4 percent in November from a year earlier.

International passenger traffic grew 0.3 percent, while cargo traffic fell 2.3 percent.

The drop in cargo traffic was due to decreased imports to South America, the airline said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.