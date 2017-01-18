FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four LatAm sovereigns announce int'l bond sales
January 18, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 7 months ago

Four LatAm sovereigns announce int'l bond sales

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday.

The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which has announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year.

Argentina, Colombia and the Domincan Republic are offering US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable peso-denominated offering. (Reporting by the IFR Team; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

