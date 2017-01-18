UPDATE 2-Four LatAm sovereigns announce int'l bond sales

(Updates tables with launch details) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. That deal is expected to price on Thursday. Argentina, Colombia and the Dominican Republic are offering US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable peso-denominated offering. Below is the pricing progression on the four deals: ARGENTINA SIZE MATURITY IPTs US$ TBD 5 yr high 5% US$ TBD 10 yr low 7% Bookrunners: BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander CHILE SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH Ps1trn 2021 3.85% area 3.75%-3.80% 3.80% Bookrunners: BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan COLOMBIA SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1bn 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** T+160bp US$1.5bn 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** T+210bp * new issue ** tap of 5% 2045 bond *** area +/- 5bp Bookrunners: Citigroup, Itau, Morgan Stanley DOMINICAN REPUBLIC SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by the IFR Team; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Davide Scigliuzzo and Marc Carnegie)