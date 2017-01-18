FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 2-Four LatAm sovereigns announce int'l bond sales
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 2-Four LatAm sovereigns announce int'l bond sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates tables with launch details)
    By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo
    NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns -
Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic -
announced new international bond sales on Wednesday.
    The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which
announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international
bond sale of the year. That deal is expected to price on
Thursday.
    Argentina, Colombia and the Dominican Republic are offering
US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable
peso-denominated offering. 
    
    Below is the pricing progression on the four deals:
    
    ARGENTINA
 SIZE      MATURITY   IPTs
 US$ TBD   5 yr       high 5%
 US$ TBD   10 yr      low 7%
    Bookrunners: BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan
and Santander
    
    CHILE
 SIZE     MATURITY   IPTs        GUIDANCE     LAUNCH
 Ps1trn   2021       3.85% area  3.75%-3.80%  3.80%
    Bookrunners: BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan
    
    COLOMBIA
 SIZE      MATURITY  IPTs          GUIDANCE          LAUNCH
 US$1bn    10-yr*    T+185bp area  T+170bp area ***  T+160bp
 US$1.5bn  30-yr**   T+235bp area  T+220bp area ***  T+210bp
    * new issue
    ** tap of 5% 2045 bond
    *** area +/- 5bp 
    Bookrunners: Citigroup, Itau, Morgan Stanley
    
    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
 SIZE      MATURITY  IPTs     GUIDANCE    LAUNCH
 US$1.2bn  10 yr     Low 6%   6.0% area   5.95%
    Bookrunner: JP Morgan

 (Reporting by the IFR Team; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Davide
Scigliuzzo and Marc Carnegie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.