LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Cablevision roadshow starts Thursday * Petrobras extends deadline, ups tender price * Bladex revises guidance on Pro-bond By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 5/31 5/27 5/26 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 481 471 473 10 0 - - BARBADOS 652 651 652 1 -1 48 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 380 365 366 15 33 -106 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 96 98 100 -2 5 10 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 274 270 272 4 14 -15 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 482 483 484 -1 -4 -35 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 411 415 418 -4 1 -4 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 868 894 904 -26 -49 -447 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 679 680 681 -1 17 39 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 292 298 298 -6 -10 -10 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 429 429 430 0 -5 -20 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 196 192 196 4 7 2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 207 202 206 5 6 1 272 (2/11/16) PERU 205 200 202 5 10 -26 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 206 206 208 0 24 108 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 259 256 259 3 7 -9 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2988 2964 2929 24 103 196 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ten-day trend has Ecuador tighter by 49bp, Venezuela wider by 103bp YTD: Nine out of 16 sovereigns tighter PIPELINE: Argentina's Cablevision SA will start roadshows this week as it seeks to market an up to US$500m bond sale through leads Deutsche Bank, Itau and JP Morgan. The borrower will be in Los Angeles on Thursday and will then head to New York and Boston on Friday. Next week it will be in London on June 6 and back in New York again on June 7. Expected ratings are B3/B+. Proceeds to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes, according to Moody's. The pay TV and internet service provider is majority-owned by media conglomerate Grupo Clarin. Brazilian pulp and paper company Eldorado is scheduled to start roadshows this week as it seeks to market a USD 144/Reg S bond to international investors. The borrower will be in London on June 2 and Switzerland on June 3. Then it goes to Los Angeles on June 6, New York on June 7 and Boston on June 8 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (Bladex), revised guidance on a three-year Japanese Pro-bond to 0.46% after offering an absolute coupon of 0.45%-0.47% earlier this week. Pro-bonds are easier to issue than Samurai bonds because foreign issuers can sell them off existing debt programmes as long as they first register them with the Tokyo Stock exchange. The bonds, expected to be rated Baa2, could price as early as Thursday. The notes will come off its EUR2.25bn EMTN programme. MUMSS and Mizuho are joint lead managers. Argentina's Province of Cordoba started roadshows this week with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as it seeks to market a US dollar bond. The borrower, rated B3/B-, was in New York and Boston on Wednesday and will wrap up in New York on Thursday. The deal is being done in conjunction with an up to US$200m cash tender for the province's 12.375% 2017 bonds. Holders are being offered a purchase price of 108.25. Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing package for Colombian road project Costera. The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which assigned a BBB- rating to the notes. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)