LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* LatAm primary on hold over Brexit * Petrobras Argentina preps bond, buyback * CPFL to use cash, debt for AES Sul buy By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, June 16 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 6/15 6/14 6/13 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 498 511 509 -13 25 - - BARBADOS 651 655 654 -4 -5 47 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 370 379 364 -9 8 -116 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 112 113 109 -1 13 26 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 275 278 271 -3 12 -14 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 476 479 469 -3 -8 -41 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 432 430 420 2 14 17 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 944 924 920 20 55 -371 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 680 679 662 1 3 40 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 297 294 292 3 4 -5 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 451 439 433 12 23 2 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 205 208 201 -3 14 11 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 210 213 204 -3 7 4 272 (2/11/16) PERU 207 212 208 -5 7 -24 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 221 218 218 3 21 123 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 270 267 263 3 14 2 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2931 2951 2895 -20 -23 139 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Ecuador wider by 20bp overnight Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Brazil tighter by 116bp PIPELINE Petrobras Argentina is preparing an up to US$500m bond sale to fund a tender for all of its US$300m of outstanding 5.875% 2017s, according to a filing with local regulators. The borrower is seeking to raise 10-year money and has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche on the deal. The announcement comes after Pampa Energia agreed earlier this year to purchase a 67.2% stake in Petrobras Argentina for US$892m. Argentina's Province of Salta wrapped up roadshows this week after marketing a 144A/Reg S bond transaction through Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA finished investor meetings this week through JP Morgan and Santander. The company has been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-. Argentine sweets and biscuit company Arcor is looking to raise up to US$300m through an up to 10-year bond sale. The borrower was last in the market in 2010, when it issued a US$200m seven-year non-call four at par to yield 7.25% through leads JP Morgan and Santander. Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)