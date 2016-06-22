LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Arcor to start roadshow to market bond * Marfrig announces tender results * Political rumors help PDVSA rally By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, June 22 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 6/21 6/20 6/17 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 482 484 498 -2 -6 - - BARBADOS 649 645 650 4 9 45 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 351 351 365 0 6 -135 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 99 102 105 -3 3 13 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 257 260 271 -3 11 -32 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 462 463 470 -1 -7 -55 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 420 421 426 -1 16 5 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 929 929 960 0 43 -386 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 668 676 682 -8 9 28 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 284 288 295 -4 -6 -18 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 439 442 448 -3 14 -10 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 194 196 204 -2 8 0 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 204 203 210 1 13 -2 272 (2/11/16) PERU 194 196 202 -2 0 -37 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 215 218 223 -3 9 117 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 254 256 262 -2 1 -14 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2896 2880 2971 16 112 104 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: Most LatAm sovereigns tighter overnight Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Brazil tighter by 135bp PIPELINE: Petrobras Argentina is preparing an up to US$500m bond sale to fund a tender for all of its US$300m of outstanding 5.875% 2017s, according to a filing with local regulators. The borrower is seeking to raise 10-year money and has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche on the deal. The announcement comes after Pampa Energia agreed earlier this year to purchase a 67.2% stake in Petrobras Argentina for US$892m. Argentina's Province of Salta wrapped up roadshows last week after marketing a 144A/Reg S bond transaction through Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA finished investor meetings last week through JP Morgan and Santander. The company has been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-. Argentine confectionery company Arcor, rated B1/B+, will start roadshows on Friday to market a possible 144A/RegS bond through Itau BBA, JP Morgan and Santander. The company will be in New York and Los Angeles on Friday and will head to London and Boston on June 27 and wraps up in New York on June 28. Proceeds are going to fund a tender for any and all of its outstanding 7.25% 2017s. Holders are being offered a purchase price of 101.813 if they validly tender by the expiration date of July 1. Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)