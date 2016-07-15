LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$2.872bn this week

* Pemex Samurai brings relief to yield-hungry investors

* EM bond funds post second highest weekly inflow: EPFR

* Peruvian economy sees 4.88% year-on-year growth in May

By Mike Gambale

NEW YORK, July 15 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Friday:

Number of deals priced: 1

Total issuance: JPY80bn

PEMEX

Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, 10-year (7/24/26) JBIC-gteed via joint-leads Mitsubishi UFJ, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko. Settlement date 7/26/16.

GUIDANCE: 0.53%-0.57%

PRICED: JPY80bn (US$771m) 10-year at par to yield 0.54%

VOLUME STATISTICS

THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):

6 deals for US$2.872bn

JULY VOLUME (US$):

10 deals for US$6.722bn

PIPELINE:

Argentine electric utility company Albanesi has picked banks to meet investors as it seeks to market a possible 144A/RegS US dollar bond.

Fixed-income investor meetings started on Wednesday through global coordinators and joint bookrunners Credit Suisse and JP Morgan. UBS has also been selected as a joint bookrunner. Expected ratings are B3/B+ by Moody's and Fitch.

The Province of Chubut has wrapped up investors meetings after mandating Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BNP Paribas ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond sale.

It is seeking to raise US$500m through amortizing notes due 2026, according to Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the issue earlier this month. The notes will be secured by a percentage of hydrocarbon royalties to be paid by the Argentine branch of Pan American Energy to the province, the rating agency said.

Argentine power company Pampa Energia plans to hire four banks to lead a new international bond sale that will refinance debt taken out to fund its acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine assets.

The company plans to hire Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ICBC and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will refinance a US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders.

Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has finished investor meetings through JP Morgan and Santander. The company had been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-.

Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)