a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$2bn this week
July 29, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$2bn this week

Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday.

VOLUME STATISTICS

THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):

2 tranches for US$2bn

JULY VOLUME (US$):

17 tranches for US$11.272bn

YTD VOLUME (US$):

82 tranches for US$72.769bn

PIPELINE

Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) will start roadshows next week to market a possible USD 10-year bond as part of a tender for notes maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, will continue investor meetings in London and Los Angeles on July 28, New York and Boston on July 29, and New York on August 1.

In conjunction, the company has also launched a tender for its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Citigroup and JP Morgan are leads. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

