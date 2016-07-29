FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$2bn this week
July 29, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$2bn this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Mexican economy shrinks in Q2

* EM debt funds enjoy another week of huge inflows

* Brazil's GOL swaps CFO amid restructuring (Updates with bullets)

By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, July 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday.

VOLUME STATISTICS

THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):

2 tranches for US$2bn

JULY VOLUME (US$):

17 tranches for US$11.272bn

YTD VOLUME (US$):

82 tranches for US$72.769bn

PIPELINE

Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) is marketing a USD 10-year bond as part of a tender for notes maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, has launched a tender for its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Citigroup and JP Morgan are leads. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

