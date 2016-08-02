FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$700m in LatAm primary
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$700m in LatAm primary

Mike Gambale

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday:

Number of deals priced: 1

Total issuance: US$700m

EMPRESA NACIONAL DE PETROLEO

Empresa Nactional de Petroleo (ENAP), Baa3/BBB-/A, announced a US$700m (no grow) 144A/RegS 10-year senior unsecured notes. The active bookrunners are Citigroup and JPMorgan. UOP: Liability management and GCP. Settle: T+3.

IPT: T+high 200s

PRICE GUIDANCE: T+250bp area (+/- 10bp)

LAUNCH: US$700m at T+240bp

PRICED: US$700m 3.75% cpn 10yr (8/05/2026). At 98.353, yld 3.951%. T+240bp.

BOOK: Hearing US$3.5bn

NIC: 6bp (vs 2024s at G+230bp; add 4bp for extension. FV: 234bp)

Comp:

2024s at G+230bp

PIPELINE:

BANCOMEXT

Mexican development bank Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior (Bancomext) has mandated BBVA and Credit Suisse to take it on the road to market a US dollar 10NC5 subordinated preferred Tier 2 capital note.

The borrower will conduct a one-day roadshow on August 3 when five teams will target accounts in New York, London, Boston, Los Angeles and Mexico. Expected ratings are Ba1/BBB by Moody's and Fitch. The bank itself is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.