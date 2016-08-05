LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$2.4bn this week

* LatAm stocks, currencies seesaw on strong US jobs data

* Mexican bolsa halts trading of ICA shares

* More needed to curb inflation in Brazil: CenBank chief

By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday.

VOLUME STATISTICS

THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):

3 tranches for US$2.4bn

AUGUST VOLUME (US$):

3 tranches for US$2.4bn

YTD VOLUME (US$):

85 tranches for US$75.169bn

PIPELINE

PROVINCE OF CHACO

Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS to take it on the road to market a dollar bond deal. The borrower will visit accounts in London, Boston and New York between August 4 and 9. The company is considering selling a US$250m bond with a seven-year average life. Ratings are Caa1/B by Moody's and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)