LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$2.4bn this week

* LatAm stocks, currencies seesaw on strong US jobs data
* Mexican bolsa halts trading of ICA shares
* More needed to curb inflation in Brazil: CenBank chief
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday.
3 tranches for US$2.4bn
85 tranches for US$75.169bn
Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS to take it on the road to market a dollar bond deal. The borrower will visit accounts in London, Boston and New York between August 4 and 9. The company is considering selling a US$250m bond with a seven-year average life. Ratings are Caa1/B by Moody's and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)