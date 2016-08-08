FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$2.76bn in LatAm primary
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$2.76bn in LatAm primary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Mexico returns to dollar market with blowout trade

* JBS seeks bondholder consent for global reorganization

* Brazil antitrust regulator recommends penalizing Petrobras

By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:

Number of deals priced: 1

Total issuance: US$2.76bn

MEXICO

United Mexican States (UMS), A3/BBB+/BBB+, announced a US$ benchmark SEC registered two-part senior unsecured bond sale as part of a liability management operation to redeem short-term debt. The country approached investors with initial price thoughts of T+165bp area on a tap of its 4.125% January 2026s and T+225bp area on a new long 30-year maturing in January 2047. Proceeds are going to redeem part or all of Mexico's outstanding 5.625% 2017s. Joint bookrunners are BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse. Settle: 8/11/16.

PRICE GUIDANCE: 10yr tap T+150bp area, long 30yr T+210bp area. Area is +/- 5bp

LAUNCHED: US$2.76bn two-part bond.

- US$760m tap of 4.125% 2026 at T+145bp

- US$2bn January 2047 at T+205bp

PRICED: US$2.76bn two-part bond.

- US$760m tap of 4.125% 2026: 108.831: 3.042%Y; T+145bp

- US$2bn January 2047: 99.735; 4.35%C; 4.366%Y; T+205bp

BOOK: About US$9bn

PIPELINE:

PROVINCE OF CHACO

Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS to take it on the road to market a dollar bond deal. The borrower will visit accounts in London, Boston and New York between August 4 and 9. The company is considering selling a US$250m bond with a seven-year average life. Ratings are Caa1/B by Moody's and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.