a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals priced in the LatAm primary market
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals priced in the LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Jamaica announces new long-dated bond, tender offer
    * Oi seeks creditor protection for unit in Dutch court
    * Senate meets to indict suspended President Rousseff

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Tuesday.
        
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN       8/8   8/5   8/4   1D   10D  YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           460   465   471   -5   -14   -           -
 BARBADOS            669   669   672    0    0    65    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              293   296   304   -3   -18  -193   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                67    67    76    0   -4   -19    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            217   220   233   -3   -11  -72    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          401   402   411   -1   -2   -116   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       347   352   361   -5   -36  -68    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             922   923   941   -1    6   -393  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         500   501   507   -1   19   -140   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           241   242   250   -1    3   -61    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             403   404   414   -1   -3   -46    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              168   169   177   -1   -6   -26    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              167   167   175    0   -6   -39    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                166   166   177    0   -11  -65    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   194   197   206   -3   -1    96    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             218   220   231   -2   -19  -50    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2631  2679  2711  -48  -45  -161  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change all sovereigns flat to tighter
    Ten-day trend mixed
    YTD: Brazil tighter by 193bp
    YTD: Ecuador tighter by 393bp
    YTD: Uruguay tighter by 50bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    PROVINCE OF CHACO
    Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS to take it on
the road to market a dollar bond deal. The borrower will visit accounts in
London, Boston and New York between August 4 and 9. The company is considering
selling a US$250m bond with a seven-year average life. Ratings are Caa1/B by
Moody's and Fitch.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
