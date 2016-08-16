LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market

* Gol sees operating profit covering debt payments * Investors cut cash, load up on EM and US stocks:BAML * Brazil's foreign minister warns against strong Real By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 16 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/15 8/12 8/11 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 425 431 437 -6 -60 - - BARBADOS 666 670 665 -4 -2 62 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 276 283 284 -7 -31 -210 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 62 65 63 -3 -15 -24 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 202 208 208 -6 -40 -87 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 393 400 398 -7 -16 -124 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 327 333 334 -6 -36 -88 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 903 917 909 -14 -47 -412 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 503 504 499 -1 -2 -137 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 229 233 232 -4 -10 -73 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 381 405 400 -24 -36 -68 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 160 164 163 -4 -23 -34 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 158 163 163 -5 -21 -48 272 (2/11/16) PERU 158 163 160 -5 -20 -73 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 196 199 194 -3 -5 98 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 211 217 214 -6 -26 -57 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2650 2691 2690 -41 -21 -142 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 62bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 124bp YTD: Panama tighter by 48bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)