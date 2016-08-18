LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$50m in LatAm primary

* Salta tops up with US$50m tap of the 2024s * Rush of LatAm primary issuance expected post Labor Day * Oi shares up as potential suitor announces advisory team By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, Aug 18 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday: Number of deals priced: 1 Total issuance: US$50m PROVINCE OF SALTA Argentina's Province of Salta has announced on an up to US $50m tap of its 9.125% 2024 bond ahead of pricing on Thursday. The bond has a seven-year average life and amortizes equally in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The senior unsecured bond is rated B-/B. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are acting as leads. INITIAL PRICE GUIDANCE: 8.00% area FINAL GUIDANCE: 7.875% (+/- 1/8) LAUNCH: US$50m at 7.75% PRICED: US$50m tap of 9.125% 2024: 107.179; 7.75% Settlement Aug 25 2016, Final Maturity 7 July 2024 Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/17 8/16 8/15 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 427 419 425 8 -44 - - BARBADOS 662 663 666 -1 -10 58 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 274 270 276 4 -30 -212 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 59 58 62 1 -17 -27 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 199 197 202 2 -34 -90 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 390 385 393 5 -21 -127 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 331 324 327 7 -30 -84 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 889 893 903 -4 -52 -426 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 496 499 503 -3 -11 -144 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 228 228 229 0 -22 -74 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 380 378 381 2 -34 -69 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 158 158 160 0 -19 -36 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 154 156 158 -2 -21 -52 272 (2/11/16) PERU 152 154 158 -2 -25 -79 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 192 190 196 2 -14 94 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 209 207 211 2 -22 -59 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2606 2610 2650 -4 -105 -186 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 58bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 127bp YTD: Panama tighter by 52bp PIPELINE None (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)