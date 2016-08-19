FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$50m week
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$50m week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil's Temer meets lawmakers to back fiscal measures
    * EM debt funds enjoy another week of inflows: Lipper
    * Chile's economy shrinks in second quarter

    By Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Aug 19 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday. 
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS
    THIS WEEK'S VOLUME (US$):
    1 tranche for US$50m
    
    AUGUST VOLUME (US$):
    7 tranches for US$3.824bn
    
    YTD VOLUME (US$):
    75 tranches for US$73.723bn
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN       8/18  8/17  8/16   1D    10D    YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           428   427    419    1    -37     -          -
 BARBADOS            664   662    663    2    -5     60    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              274   274    270    0    -22   -212   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                65    59    58     6    -2     -21   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            198   199    197   -1    -22    -91   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          388   390    385   -2    -14   -129   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       333   331    324    2    -19    -82   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             870   889    893   -19   -53   -445   1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         496   496    499    0    -5    -144   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           234   228    228    6    -8     -68   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             383   380    378    3    -21    -66   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              158   158    158    0    -11    -36   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              152   154    156   -2    -15    -54   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                152   152    154    0    -14    -79   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   195   192    190    3    -2     97    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             211   209    207    2    -9     -57   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2553  2606  2610   -53  -126   -239   3713 (2/12/16)
 
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    Ten-day trend all sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Barbados wider by 60bp
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 129bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 54bp
    
    PIPELINE
    None

 (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.