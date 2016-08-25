FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Brazil's BNDES expands credit to big companies
    * Chile's Codelco places debt in local market
    * Brazil defaults show signs of stability despite July rise

    By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez
    NEW YORK, Aug 25 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Thursday. 
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN       8/24  8/23  8/22  1D   10D    YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           450   442   448    8    13     -          -
 BARBADOS            667   668   665   -1    2     63    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              280   278   280    2    -4   -206   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                62    63    63   -1    -1    -24   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            203   205   205   -2    -5    -86   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          381   383   384   -2   -17   -136   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       335   336   336   -1    1     -80   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             891   889   874    2   -18   -424   1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         484   497   496   -13  -15   -156   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           237   236   231    1    5     -65   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             385   387   390   -2   -15    -64   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              160   160   161    0    -3    -34   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              150   151   155   -1   -13    -56   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                152   154   154   -2    -8    -79   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   190   190   191    0    -4    92    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             211   211   212    0    -3    -57   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2455  2440  2490  15   -235  -337   3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Barbados wider by 63bp
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 136bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 56bp    
        
    PIPELINE
    None

 (Reporting by Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.