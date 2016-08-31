FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* BTG Pactual rehires LatAm syndicate head
    * Cabei back to Formosa market
    * Prosecutors want Oi to suspend shareholders meeting
    * Citibank no longer paying agent on PDVSA bonds

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Aug 31 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday. 
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads:
     SOVEREIGN      8/30  8/29  8/26  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA          431   434   434   -3    4     -          -
 BARBADOS           665   666   659   -1    3     61   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL             281   279   275    2    7    -205  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               61    61    54    0    2    -25   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA           202   204   199   -2    3    -87   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA         378   377   369    1   -12   -139  587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      338   336   329    2    7    -77   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            885   885   871    0    -4   -430  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR        472   479   472   -7   -24   -168  840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA          232   233   225   -1    4    -70   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA            375   377   372   -2    -5   -74   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO             158   158   153    0    0    -36   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA             148   146   141    2    -6   -58   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU               153   151   146    2    1    -78   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  185   186   180   -1    -7    87   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY            211   212   205   -1    2    -57   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2400  2421  2439  -21  -206  -392  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change: mixed
    Ten-day: 10 of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Brazil tighter by 205bp
    YTD: Guatemala tighter by 70bp
    YTD: Venezuela tighter by 392bp
    
    PIPELINE
    None
    

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
