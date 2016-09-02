FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals in LatAm primary this week
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals in LatAm primary this week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil readies new biz deals with China
    * Contracts include US$3bn steel project
    * Former Chilean prez Lagos eyes re-election
    * TIM Brasil appoints Adrian Calaza as new CFO

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Sept 2 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday. 
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS
    THIS WEEK'S VOLUME:
    0 tranches for US$0.00
    
    AUGUST VOLUME:
    7 tranches for US$3.824bn
    
    YTD VOLUME:
    75 tranches for US$73.723bn
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads:    
     SOVEREIGN      9/1   8/31  8/30  1D  10D  YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA          443   437   431   6   11    -           -
 BARBADOS           666   666   665   0    6    62    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL             289   285   281   4   17   -197   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               65    61    61   4    7   -21    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA           214   209   202   5   15   -75    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA         383   378   378   5    2   -134   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      347   343   338   4   16   -68    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            895   878   885   17  25   -420  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR        468   472   472   -4  -23  -172   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA          236   234   232   2   10   -66    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA            395   400   375   -5   9   -54    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO             167   161   158   6   12   -27    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA             158   150   148   8    8   -48    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU               158   154   153   4    6   -73    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  212   220   185   -8  23   114    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY            217   211   211   6    9   -51    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2553  2546  2400  7    8   -239  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change mostly wider
    Ten-day trend 16 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Brazil tighter by 197bp
    YTD: Guatemala tighter by 66bp
    YTD: Uruguay tighter by 51bp
    
    PIPELINE
    None
    

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
