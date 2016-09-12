LATAM CLOSE-No trades price in LatAm primary market

* Brazil's Oi says board member Grodetzky has resigned * Moody's lowers Paraguay banking system outlook to negative * Chile's central bank likely to ease monetary policy near term: BAML By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Sept 12 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 9/9 9/8 9/7 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 436 419 420 17 2 - - BARBADOS 645 656 665 -11 -14 41 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 285 275 276 10 10 -201 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 64 60 64 4 10 -22 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 205 195 200 10 6 -84 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 380 372 380 8 11 -137 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 345 334 344 11 16 -70 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 880 878 887 2 9 -435 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 451 442 454 9 -21 -189 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 235 231 235 4 10 -67 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 378 379 387 -1 6 -71 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 161 153 157 8 8 -33 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 153 146 149 7 12 -53 272 (2/11/16) PERU 146 144 149 2 0 -85 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 204 209 215 -5 24 106 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 202 203 211 -1 -3 -66 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2450 2385 2411 65 11 -342 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change, most sovereigns wider Ten-day trend, 14 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider YTD: Colombia tighter by 84bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 189bp YTD: Peru tighter by 85bp PIPELINE: Mexico's Banco Inbursa is marketing a new US dollar 10-year senior unsecured bond, according to market sources. The roadshow finished Monday in New York and Los Angeles. Expected ratings are BBB+/BBB+. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Credit Suisse have been mandated as leads. Argentina's YPF (B3/NR/B) has mandated Credit Suisse and UBS to arrange fixed-income meetings in Switzerland on September 12-13. A potential debut Swiss franc unsecured debt offering may follow. JSL, a logistics services provider operating in Brazil, is roadshowing a possible 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar bond. The borrower was in Boston and Los Angeles on Monday and New York on September 13. BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, Morgan Stanley and Santander have been mandated on the deal. Ratings are BB/BB by S&P and Fitch. Bankers are set to start marketing this week a Green bond to help fund the construction and operation of Mexico City's new international airport. The bond, which is being issued through a special purpose trust, is expected to be the first of up to US$6bn of such trades, allowing the borrower to create an extensive curve over time. Bondholders will be paid through cash flows collected from passenger charges from the current airport and the new Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) that will start operations in 2020. The issuer was in Singapore on Monday and will head to London on September 13 and 14, Boston on September 15 and Los Angeles on September 16. Roadshows will wrap up in New York on September 19 ahead of expected pricing. Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA and Santander are coming in as joint bookrunners. Expected ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. Brazil's BRF GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BRF SA, (rated Ba1/BBB/BBB) has mandated BB Securities, Bradesco, Itau, JP Morgan and Santander to organize a series of fixed-income investor meetings. A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bond issue with intermediate to long maturity is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. The meetings took place in New York, Los Angeles and London on Monday and will finish in New York, Chicago and Boston on Tuesday. The Brazilian food company has launched a tender offer targeting about US$291m in outstanding 2020 and 2022 bonds. The borrower is offering a purchase price of 112.75 on the 7.25% 2020s and 110.50 on the 5.875% 2022s. BNP Paribas, BTG Pactual and HSBC are acting as dealer managers on that offer, which expires on September 14. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Natalie Harrison)