FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$600m in LatAm primary
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$600m in LatAm primary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Banco de Bogota set to price Friday

* Trinidad's TGU makes bond debut

* Venezuela credit constraints remain after PDVSA swap: Fitch

By Mike Gambale

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm market on Thursday:

Number of deals priced: 1

Total issuance volume: US$600m

TRINIDAD GENERATION UNLIMITED

Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) announced an 11-year amortizing bond that will be used to repay a US$600m syndicate bridge facility maturing in July 2017. Expected ratings BBB/BBB-. Ten-year average life amortizing in six equal semi-annual installments over last three years of its life. Settle: 11/4/16

Credit Suisse and Scotiabank are acting as joint book-running managers, while RBC Capital Markets is a bookrunner.

IPTs: T+400bp area

GUIDANCE: T+375bp area (+/- 12.5bp)

LAUNCH: US$600m at T+362.5bp

PRICED: US$600m 5.25% cpn 11-yr (11/04/27). At 98.32, yld 5.475%. T+362.5bp

PIPELINE

Banco de Bogota SA, issue rating Ba2/BBB-, announced a US$ tap of its 6.25% 5/12/26 subordinated Tier 2 notes expected to price on Friday. Active books: CS, HSBC and JPM. IPTs: 6.25% area

Argentina's Banco Macro (B3/-/B) mandated Goldman Sachs and UBS as joint books and Macro Securities as local placement agent for investor meetings that began October 25.

An up to US$400m 144A/Reg S Basel III-compliant T2 ten-year noncall five, rated Caa1 by Moody's and B- by Fitch, may follow.

Roadshow: Oct 25 (London), Oct 26 (New York), Oct 27 (Boston), Oct 28 (Los Angeles), Oct 31 (New York).

Argentina's Compania General de Combustibles has started roadshows to market a possible US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Itau.

Roadshow: Oct 25 (London), Oct 26 (New York), Oct 27 (Boston), Oct 28 (New York). Expected ratings B-/B by S&P and Fitch.

Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.