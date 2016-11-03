LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Honduran financial group starts roadshow to market dollar bond * Mexico preps contingency plan for US election - Carstens * EM to see fourth year of net capital outflows in 2017 - IIF * Mexico's Pemex sees drop in oil output, primary surplus in 2017 By John Balassi NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Thursday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 11/2 11/1 10/31 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 454 446 435 8 22 - - BARBADOS 620 618 617 2 -5 16 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 298 294 286 4 19 -188 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 83 81 72 2 10 -3 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 222 222 212 0 23 -67 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 402 401 393 1 25 -115 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 381 384 380 -3 28 -34 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 790 770 767 20 11 -525 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 480 479 479 1 -17 -160 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 252 253 244 -1 7 -50 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 378 375 373 3 8 -71 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 190 192 183 -2 25 -4 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 162 162 153 0 18 -44 272 (2/11/16) PERU 161 155 148 6 24 -70 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 228 229 222 -1 11 130 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 222 221 214 1 10 -46 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2465 2409 2453 56 178 -327 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change 4 out 17 tighter Ten-day trend, 2 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Brazil tighter by 188bp YTD: Panama tighter by 44bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, started roadshows on Thursday to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. The borrower will be in the United States between November 3 and 7, and will head to Europe between November 8 and 11. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander will organize investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows this week ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. The issuer was in Los Angeles on Thursday, and will head to Miami on Friday. The following week, it will be in London on November 7, Switzerland on November 8 and Boston on November 9. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Paul Kilby)