FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$700m this week
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 10 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-LatAm issuers raised US$700m this week

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Investors sell LatAm debt, hedge ahead of US election
    * Global demand continues to support EM external debt: BAML
    * Weekly EM debt flows turn negative: Lipper

    By John Balassi
    NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary
market on Friday. Here is a recap of week's activity:
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
    THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME:
    2 tranches for US$700m
    
    NOVEMBER VOLUME:
    2 tranches for US$700m
    
    YTD VOLUME:
    104 tranches for US$95.846bn
    
    Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads:
    
 SOVEREIGN   11/3  11/2  11/1   1D     10D    YTD     2015/16
                                                       HIGH
 ARGENTINA   445   454   446    -9     26      -         -
 BARBADOS    617   620   618    -3     -8     13        659
                                                     (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL      300   298   294     2     20    -186       542
                                                     (2/11/16)
 CHILE        85    83    81     2     12     -1        143
                                                     (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA    216   222   222    -6     16     -73       412
                                                     (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA  400   402   401    -2     24    -117       587
                                                     (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN   374   381   384    -7     28     -41       542
 REP                                                 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR     792   790   770     2     25    -523      1765
                                                     (2/11/16)
 EL          479   480   479    -1     -20   -161       840
 SALVADOR                                            (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA   252   252   253     0      7     -50       385
                                                     (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA     374   378   375    -4     19     -75       519
                                                     (2/11/15)
 MEXICO      186   190   192    -4     20     -8        278
                                                     (2/11/16)
 PANAMA      160   162   162    -2     14     -46       272
                                                     (2/11/16)
 PERU        157   161   155    -4     20     -74       291
                                                     (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD &  227   228   229    -1      9     129       173
 TOBAGO                                              (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY     218   222   221    -4      4     -50       344
                                                     (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA   2497  2465  2409   32     197   -295      3713
                                                     (2/12/16)
 Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change: 12 out of 17 sovereigns tighten
    Ten-day trend: two out of 17 sovereigns tighten
    YTD: Brazil tighter by 186bp
    YTD: Ecuador tighter by 523bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 46bp
    
    
    PIPELINE
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in
Honduras, started roadshows this week to market a potential
debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. 
    The borrower is scheduled to be the United States between
November 3 and 7, and will head to Europe between November 8 and
11. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows
ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and
Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B
by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows this
week ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of
between five and seven years.
    The issuer was in Miami on Friday. The following week, it
will be in London on November 7, Switzerland on November 8 and
Boston on November 9. 
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as
joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.