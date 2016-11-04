* Investors sell LatAm debt, hedge ahead of US election
* Global demand continues to support EM external debt: BAML
* Weekly EM debt flows turn negative: Lipper
By John Balassi
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary
market on Friday. Here is a recap of week's activity:
VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME:
2 tranches for US$700m
NOVEMBER VOLUME:
2 tranches for US$700m
YTD VOLUME:
104 tranches for US$95.846bn
Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads:
SOVEREIGN 11/3 11/2 11/1 1D 10D YTD 2015/16
HIGH
ARGENTINA 445 454 446 -9 26 - -
BARBADOS 617 620 618 -3 -8 13 659
(2/11/16)
BRAZIL 300 298 294 2 20 -186 542
(2/11/16)
CHILE 85 83 81 2 12 -1 143
(2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 216 222 222 -6 16 -73 412
(2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 400 402 401 -2 24 -117 587
(2/11/16)
DOMINICAN 374 381 384 -7 28 -41 542
REP (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 792 790 770 2 25 -523 1765
(2/11/16)
EL 479 480 479 -1 -20 -161 840
SALVADOR (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 252 252 253 0 7 -50 385
(2/11/16)
JAMAICA 374 378 375 -4 19 -75 519
(2/11/15)
MEXICO 186 190 192 -4 20 -8 278
(2/11/16)
PANAMA 160 162 162 -2 14 -46 272
(2/11/16)
PERU 157 161 155 -4 20 -74 291
(2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & 227 228 229 -1 9 129 173
TOBAGO (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 218 222 221 -4 4 -50 344
(2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2497 2465 2409 32 197 -295 3713
(2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change: 12 out of 17 sovereigns tighten
Ten-day trend: two out of 17 sovereigns tighten
YTD: Brazil tighter by 186bp
YTD: Ecuador tighter by 523bp
YTD: Panama tighter by 46bp
PIPELINE
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in
Honduras, started roadshows this week to market a potential
debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
The borrower is scheduled to be the United States between
November 3 and 7, and will head to Europe between November 8 and
11. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows
ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and
Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B
by S&P and Fitch.
Colombian glass company Tecnoglass started roadshows this
week ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of
between five and seven years.
The issuer was in Miami on Friday. The following week, it
will be in London on November 7, Switzerland on November 8 and
Boston on November 9.
Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as
joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Paul Kilby)