10 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market
November 9, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 10 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Mexico leads LatAm debt sell-off after Trump victory
    * Moody's says no LatAm changes planned after Trump win
    * Paraguay's economy likely to grow more than 4% in 2016 - minister

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 9 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
     SOVEREIGN      11/8  11/7  11/4   1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA          420   431   442   -11   -5     -           -
 BARBADOS           613   616   620    -3   -8     9     659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL             279   288   302    -9   -2   -207    542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               73    79    88    -6   -1    -13    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA           199   207   218    -8   -5    -90    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA         395   398   402    -3   15   -122    587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      349   359   370   -10   -6    -66    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            774   790   798   -16   23   -541   1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR        475   475   480    0     0   -165    840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA          251   252   261    -1    8    -51    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA            368   371   378    -3   10    -81    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO             169   176   188    -7    0    -25    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA             146   155   161    -9   -3    -60    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU               146   152   158    -6    6    -85    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  221   225   230    -4    4    123    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY            209   215   221    -6   -3    -59    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2282  2390  2481  -108  -15  -510   3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change all LatAm sovereigns flat to tighter
    Ten-day trend 11 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter
    YTD: Chile tighter by 13bp
    YTD: El Salvador tighter by 165bp
    YTD: Peru tighter by 85bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has started
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. 
    The borrower is scheduled to be in Europe between November 8 and 11.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass wrapped up investor meetings in Boston on
Wednesday ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between
five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

