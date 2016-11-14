FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-One CHF125m deal in LatAm primary market
November 14, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 9 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-One CHF125m deal in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Santander Chile taps Swiss franc market
    * Aurelius prepares dissident bondholder group at Oi
    * Trump concerns weaken Brazilian Real for fourth straight day

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 14 (IFR) - Below is a recap of issuance activity in the LatAm
primary market on Monday.

    Number of deals priced: 1
    Total issuance volume: CHF125m
    
    SANTANDER CHILE
    Santander Chile has priced a CHF125m (US$125.21m) 8.5-year bond at par to
yield 0.35% or mid-swaps plus 32bp, in line with guidance of MS+32bp area or
0.345% area. BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse acted as leads on the deal, which is
rated Aa3/A+. Settlement is on November 30, 2016, while final maturity falls on
May 30 2025.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:  
     SOVEREIGN      11/10  11/9  11/8  1D   10D    YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           452   423   420   29    24     -          -
 BARBADOS            587   591   613   -4   -27    -17   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              309   280   279   29    26   -177   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               75     65    73   10    0     -11   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            230   204   199   26    20    -59   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          411   394   395   17    26   -106   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       409   365   349   44    38    -6    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             795   775   774   20    41   -520   1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         491   481   475   10    18   -149   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           256   247   251    9    16    -46   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             380   369   368   11    15    -69   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              210   178   169   32    27    16    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              156   146   146   10    4     -50   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                165   143   146   22    21    -66   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   225   211   221   14    11    127   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             219   197   209   22    9     -49   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2307   2275  2282  32   -69   -485   3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change: 16 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    Ten-day trend: 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Chile tighter by 11bp
    YTD: El Salvador tighter by 149bp
    YTD: Peru tighter by 66bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

