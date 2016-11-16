LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Cabei mandates for Kangaroo bond * Brazil's Cemig to raise stake in power distributer Light * Brazil FinMin sees high probability of reform passage * LatAm currencies seesaw on Trump policy uncertainty By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 16 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/15 11/14 11/10 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 476 499 452 -23 30 - - BARBADOS 596 597 587 -1 -22 -8 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 301 325 309 -24 7 -185 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 81 85 75 -4 0 -5 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 223 239 230 -16 1 -66 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 416 440 411 -24 15 -101 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 408 449 409 -41 24 -7 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 849 880 795 -31 79 -466 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 551 565 491 -14 72 -89 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 278 267 256 11 25 -24 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 380 391 380 -11 5 -69 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 206 226 210 -20 14 12 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 164 173 156 -9 2 -42 272 (2/11/16) PERU 159 174 165 -15 4 -72 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 224 230 225 -6 -5 126 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 224 234 219 -10 3 -44 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2420 2453 2307 -33 11 -372 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 16 out of 17 sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider YTD: Chile tighter by 5bp YTD: El Salvador tighter by 89bp YTD: Peru tighter by 72bp PIPELINE: Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei), rated A1/A/A, has mandated Daiwa and Deutsche Bank for a debut A$50m (US$38m) 10-year Kangaroo bond being marketed at asset swaps plus 180bp. Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)