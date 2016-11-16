FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 6:55 PM / 9 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Cabei mandates for Kangaroo bond
    * Brazil's Cemig to raise stake in power distributer Light
    * Brazil FinMin sees high probability of reform passage
    * LatAm currencies seesaw on Trump policy uncertainty

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 16 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:    
     SOVEREIGN      11/15  11/14  11/10  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           476    499    452   -23   30    -          -
 BARBADOS            596    597    587   -1   -22    -8   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              301    325    309   -24   7    -185  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               81     85     75    -4    0     -5   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            223    239    230   -16   1    -66   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          416    440    411   -24   15   -101  587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       408    449    409   -41   24    -7   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             849    880    795   -31   79   -466  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         551    565    491   -14   72   -89   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           278    267    256   11    25   -24   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             380    391    380   -11   5    -69   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              206    226    210   -20   14    12   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              164    173    156   -9    2    -42   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                159    174    165   -15   4    -72   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   224    230    225   -6    -5   126   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             224    234    219   -10   3    -44   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2420   2453   2307   -33   11   -372  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change 16 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider
    YTD: Chile tighter by 5bp
    YTD: El Salvador tighter by 89bp
    YTD: Peru tighter by 72bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei), rated A1/A/A, has
mandated Daiwa and Deutsche Bank for a debut A$50m (US$38m) 10-year Kangaroo
bond being marketed at asset swaps plus 180bp. 
    
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.