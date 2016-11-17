FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-CABEI raises A$75m in LatAm primary market
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
November 17, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 9 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-CABEI raises A$75m in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Development bank CABEI debuts in the Kangaroo market
    * Mexico central bank hikes rates after peso's Trump tumble
    * Pemex and Mexico FinMin meet with NYC investors to reassure markets
    * Holders of Belize bonds form committee ahead of talks with government

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 17 (IFR) - Below is a recap of issuance activity in the LatAm
primary market on Thursday.

    Number of deals priced: 1
    Total issuance volume: A$75m
        
    CABEI    
    Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), rated A1/A/A, has
made its Kangaroo market debut with a A$75m (US$56m) bond sale through joint
lead managers Daiwa and Deutsche Bank.
    The 4.42% November 25 2026s priced at par, in line with asset swaps plus
180bp guidance and 188bp wide of the April 2026 ACGB.
    CABEI is only the third Latin American issuer of Kangaroos.
    Regional development bank Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF) printed an
inaugural three-year bond in August 2013, which matured three months ago. CAF
has been a regular Australian visitor since then and currently has four other
outstanding Kangaroo lines, totaling A$890m.
    In contrast, Banco Santander-Chile underwhelmed with a A$125m 4.5%
three-year Kangaroo debut in March 2014 and has yet to return to the market.  

    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
     SOVEREIGN      11/16  11/15  11/14  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           479    476    499    3    25    -          -
 BARBADOS            599    596    597    3   -21    -5   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              302    301    325    1    4    -184  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               81     81     85     0    -2    -5   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            231    223    239    8    9    -58   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          420    416    440    4    18   -97   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       404    408    449   -4    23   -11   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             837    849    880   -12   47   -478  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         560    551    565    9    80   -80   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           288    278    267   10    36   -14   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             386    380    391    6    8    -63   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              213    206    226    7    23    19   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              171    164    173    7    9    -35   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                164    159    174    5    3    -67   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   238    224    230   14    10   140   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             230    224    234    6    8    -38   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2409   2420   2453   -11  -56   -383  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change 14 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider
    Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Chile tighter by 5bp
    YTD: El Salvador tighter by 80bp
    YTD: Peru tighter by 67bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
