9 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 9 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* PDVSA activates grace period on 2021, 2024 and 2035 bonds: JP Morgan
    * Moody's upgrades Jamaica's rating to B3 from Caa2
    * Temer warns Brazil's debt could equal GDP without spending curbs

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 21 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Monday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:    
     SOVEREIGN       11/18  11/17  11/16  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA            472    471    479    1    30    -          -
 BARBADOS             605    609    599   -4   -15    1    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL               307    304    302    3    5    -179  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                78     77     81     1   -10    -8   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA             241    233    231    8    23   -48   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA           415    421    420   -6    13   -102  587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP        382    392    404   -10   12   -33   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR              777    778    837   -1   -21   -538  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR          543    552    560   -9    63   -97   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA            285    285    288    0    24   -17   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA              381    381    386    0    3    -68   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO               223    210    213   13    35    29   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA               181    175    171    6    20   -25   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                 168    163    164    5    10   -63   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO    227    231    238   -4    -3   129   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY              236    232    230    4    15   -32   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2370   2362   2409    8   -111  -422  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change 11 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider
    Ten-day trend 12 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Colombia tighter by 48bp
    YTD: Guatemala tighter by 17bp
    YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 129bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. 

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

0 : 0
