LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* PDVSA activates grace period on 2021, 2024 and 2035 bonds: JP Morgan * Moody's upgrades Jamaica's rating to B3 from Caa2 * Temer warns Brazil's debt could equal GDP without spending curbs By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 21 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/18 11/17 11/16 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 472 471 479 1 30 - - BARBADOS 605 609 599 -4 -15 1 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 307 304 302 3 5 -179 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 78 77 81 1 -10 -8 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 241 233 231 8 23 -48 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 415 421 420 -6 13 -102 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 382 392 404 -10 12 -33 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 777 778 837 -1 -21 -538 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 543 552 560 -9 63 -97 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 285 285 288 0 24 -17 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 381 381 386 0 3 -68 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 223 210 213 13 35 29 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 181 175 171 6 20 -25 272 (2/11/16) PERU 168 163 164 5 10 -63 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 227 231 238 -4 -3 129 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 236 232 230 4 15 -32 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2370 2362 2409 8 -111 -422 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 11 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend 12 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Colombia tighter by 48bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 17bp YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 129bp PIPELINE: Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)