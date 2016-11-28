LATAM CLOSE-No new deals priced or announced on Monday

* LatAm bankers see limited supply before year-end * Economists cut Brazil 2017 growth view below 1% * Trump vows to end U.S.-Cuba "deal" unless Havana makes better one By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 28 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/25 11/23 11/22 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 471 473 466 -2 19 - - BARBADOS 616 603 605 13 29 12 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 310 309 307 1 1 -176 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 78 72 79 6 3 -8 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 234 233 232 1 4 -55 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 428 430 425 -2 17 -89 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 393 394 387 -1 -16 -22 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 759 760 768 -1 -36 -556 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 580 580 570 0 89 -60 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 292 293 293 -1 36 -10 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 391 391 390 0 11 -58 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 221 220 218 1 11 27 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 180 181 177 -1 24 -26 272 (2/11/16) PERU 169 168 166 1 4 -62 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 240 243 243 -3 15 142 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 238 240 239 -2 19 -30 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2407 2418 2389 -11 100 -385 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mixed; 11 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 89bp YTD: Jamaica tighter by 58bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 30bp PIPELINE: Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)