9 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 9 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil jobless rate steady as workers leave market
    * Fitch sees EM downgrades slowing after record 2016
    * Vale CFO says LM ops will refinance 2018 maturities

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 29 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Tuesday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: 
     SOVEREIGN       11/28  11/25  11/23  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA            468    471    473   -3   -31    -           -
 BARBADOS             619    616    603    3    22    15    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL               305    310    309   -5   -20   -181   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                79     78     72     1    -6    -7    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA             231    234    233   -3    -8   -58    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA           433    428    430    5    -7   -84    587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP        399    393    394    6   -50   -16    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR              755    759    760   -4   -125  -560  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR          599    580    580   19    34   -41    840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA            297    292    293    5    30    -5    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA              395    391    391    4    4    -54    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO               219    221    220   -2    -7    25    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA               180    180    181    0    7    -26    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                 167    169    168   -2    -7   -64    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO    251    240    243   11    21   153    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY              239    238    240    1    5    -29    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2433   2407   2418   26   -20   -359  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    One-day change: 10 of 17 sovereigns wider
    Ten-day trend: 10 of 17 sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 84bp
    YTD: Jamaica tighter by 54bp
    YTD: Uruguay tighter by 29bp
    
    PIPELINE
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
    

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

