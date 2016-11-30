LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Fibria focuses on leverage caps as credit metrics weaken * Chile's Cencosud raises US$271m equivalent in local bond market * Brazilian states must do more to avoid fiscal crisis - economist By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 30 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 11/29 11/28 11/25 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 479 468 471 11 3 - - BARBADOS 621 619 616 2 25 17 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 310 305 310 5 9 -176 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 83 79 78 4 2 -3 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 232 231 234 1 9 -57 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 439 433 428 6 23 -78 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 403 399 393 4 -5 -12 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 770 755 759 15 -79 -545 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 615 599 580 16 64 -25 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 307 297 292 10 29 5 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 399 395 391 4 19 -50 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 221 219 221 2 15 27 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 183 180 180 3 19 -23 272 (2/11/16) PERU 169 167 169 2 10 -62 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 246 251 240 -5 22 148 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 240 239 238 1 16 -28 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2502 2433 2407 69 82 -290 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change 16 out of 17 sovereigns wider Ten-day trend 16 out of 17 sovereigns wider YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 78bp YTD: Jamaica tighter by 50bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 28bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)